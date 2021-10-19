Military honors for Sharron R. Walcutt will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Inspiration Garden at Mout Pisgah Cemetery.
It will be followed by a celebration of life at Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court.
Sharron R. Walcutt, 81 years young, passed away from cancer on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
He was retired from the US Air Force after 21 years of service. Later he worked for RCA/GE in fire safety. His interests were hunting, wood carving and ham radio.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Frances, three children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made to the Wyoming Hunting with Hero’s Program that enables disabled veterans to continue hunting.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
