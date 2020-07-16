Former Wright resident Verdon “Burt” Kretzschmar, 69, of Custer, South Dakota, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home of cancer.
A private family visitation begins at noon Friday at Furness Funeral Home Chapel in Clark with strict Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing measures in place. A prayer service begins at 1 p.m.
A public graveside service begins at 2 p.m. in the Collins Cemetery at Willow Lake. CDC social distancing measures will be in place.
He was born April 12, 1951, in Watertown, South Dakota, to Don and Wava (Seefeldt) Kretzschmar. He grew up on the family farm west of Willow Lake.
He attended country school in Hague Township through the seventh grade and then started attending school in Willow Lake, graduating in 1969.
He married Judy Brower on June 3, 1972, in Willow Lake. They lived in Aberdeen for a number of years, then moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, where he continued to work construction. He also worked in Sheridan before they moved to Wright, where he worked at Coal Creek mine and Black Thunder mine for 35 years as an equipment operator before retiring in 2017.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, boating on Pactola, ice fishing, watching old Westerns on TV and riding his ATV.
Mr. Kretzschmar is survived by his wife, Judy; sisters, Linda Collins, Peg Jorgensen and Pam Borg; brother, Rodell Kretzschmar; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Verlin and Kevin.
Condolences may be sent to 24966 Mica Ridge Road, Custer, SD 57730.
Condolences also may be expressed at furnessfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.