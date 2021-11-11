Gregory “Greg” Allen Floud, 61, beloved dad and husband, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. He was born in Saginaw, Michigan, to Elbert and Jean Floud.
Greg is survived by his wife of 19 years, Karri; daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Matthew, and daughter Emily and son-in-law Joshua, as well as two beautiful grandsons, Wyatt and Orion; who were two of his brightest spots in life.
Greg always put his family first and was very dedicated father, grandfather and husband. Greg could be found on the sidelines, in the stands or wherever his children needed him to be in their times of need. He not only rooted for his children’s successes, but also the successes of others.
He made friends wherever he was and he always had a smile on his face. He was most happy when he was spending time with his family in the beauty of the Big Horn Mountains. Camping, riding the side-by-side with his wife and grandsons, and sitting by the fire were some of his most favorite things in the world.
We love you more than words could ever tell. A piece of our heart will forever be missing. Your love was unconditional and your hugs could cure all.
There will not be a day that goes by that we will not miss you. We are not sure how to go through this life without you, but you taught us to never give up and to keep fighting and that is exactly what we will do. We love you with all of our heart always and forever.
(1) comment
And Covid continues to kill more and more antivaxers. Sad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.