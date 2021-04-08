A funeral service for Raymond Record begins at 2 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ernie Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
He died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital at age 85.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Raymond “Red” William Record was born Aug. 24, 1935, in Sundance to Clarence O. and Mabel (Brown) Record. He was born premature. His parents kept him in a shoe box in the stove, then he caught pneumonia and the doctors told his parents that they did not expect him to live through the night.
But he did, and that built him to be tough enough to survive his life and it showed his grit from the beginning.
His parents had the HK ranch on Inyan Kara and that is where he fell in love with the country life, his favorite part of living in this area.
They moved to Moorcroft when he started school. He hated living in town, something that never changed.
At a young age he took up American Legion boxing. He played football through grade school and lettered in football as a Gillette Camel. He also was very active in FFA.
He spent all his weekends and summers working on ranches. He liked to rodeo and went to the National Finals in 1955. He qualified in saddle bronc, bareback and bull riding. The state finals were held in Saratoga and the finals in Harrison, Nebraska.
He always wanted to have his own ranch and worked every hard to make that dream a reality.
He loved to go fishing in the mountains where he fly-fished off his horse. We believe that was his second-greatest passion.
He met the love of his life, Phyllis Gay (Johnson) Record, at a dance at the American Legion in Gillette in 1955. They were married a year later and were married until her passing in 2018.
They lived at the Biggerstaff Place when they were first married, and then moved back to Inyan Kara for a short time.
Red worked at Wyodak for 20 years, and on nights and weekends he worked on and ran cows on various ranches in the area, including the American Ranch, “Toots” Marquiss’ place, Jean Halladay and with Frank Svalina.
There were three kids born to this union, Robert “Bob” William (Darlene), Lynda Jean (Lonny) Berckefeldt and Paul Clay (Lori).
Red and Phyllis finally bought the ranch of their dreams with all obstacles stacked against them. Raymond Don Saunders believed in their dream and backed them. That was the start they needed to become successful ranchers and build the future for their children.
Having that ranch was the most important thing in his life other than his wife and family. In the last few years, even when he could not physically go out and work, in his mind he was feeding cows and riding horses and spending time with his wife.
He is survived by his three children; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren with a set of twins on the way; his brother, Jerry Record of South Dakota and their four children; brother, Don and Dalyce Record of Montana; and his sister, Beverly (Bill) McClung and three children of Arizona; and sister-in-law, Marvis Record of Story.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers ,Jim and Joe Record; and sister-in-law Joan Record.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Andrea George for the wonderful care that she took of what quickly became her best friend for the last six and a half years. Without her care he would not have been able to stay home until the end, which he always wanted to do.
Memorials may be made in Raymond's name to benefit the Heptner Cancer Center.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
