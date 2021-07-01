Melvin E. Tarno, 81, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, after a short battle with lung disease.
Memorial services for Mr. Tarno begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Kyle Maune officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
He was born Aug. 30, 1939 to Harry and Irene (Stine) Tarno in Jamestown, North Dakota. He was raised on the family farm in Windsor, North Dakota, learning many skills and the value of hard work and good ethics. After graduation, he moved to Colorado, working and learning many varied skills and becoming a man who could literally do anything. He was a MacGyver.
He moved to Denver, Colorado, where he met and married Marie Gonzales and they started their family of two sons and one daughter.
They moved to Gillette in 1972. He owned his own construction business building several homes. He started working at the Black Thunder mine and was there for 22 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building things, yard work and sitting in his chair watching and listening to the RFD-TV channel or the news. He loved polka and old-time country music.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie; two sons, Tim (Michelle) and Jay; daughter, Rhonda (Rob); three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert and Arthur (Marge) Tarno.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Irene Tarno; brother, Myron Tarno; and sister, Shirley Morgan.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
