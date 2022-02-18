Steven Stice, 31, of Gillette died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Memorial service begins at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at St. John’s Episcopal in Powell.
Steven Joseph Stice was born June 18, 1990, the son of Ronald Joseph Gay and Noreen “Lynnae” Stice. He grew up in Casper and went to Natrona County High School.
He married Carolyn Jenkins, from whom he was estranged. Three children, Zeke, Zach and Zane Stice were products of that union. Zane died soon after birth.
He loved his children very much. They were the light of his life, and you could see it in his eyes whenever he was with them or spoke of them.
Mr. Stice led a complicated life. His last eight months were spent in Gillette where he was working using his associate's degree in welding to work for Ramsey Hill Exploration and was actively setting up a residence where he could bring his hopes and expectations all together and to be able to regain custody of his children. His mother, Lynnae, father, Ron and stepfather, Tim were strongly supporting him and really believed that he was finally on the way to realizing the strong potential and kind humanity that was always so evident in his actions and humor.
He was involved in a motor vehicle accident on the way to work and died instantaneously. We are certain his last thoughts were of realizing his plans and living the life that he so desperately wanted with his sons. He will be missed greatly.
He is survived by his sons, Ezekiel Joseph and Zachariah Edward Stice of Powell; father, Ronald Joseph Gay of Casper; mother and stepfather, Noreen "Lynnae" and Timothy Scott Seeley of Powell; brothers and sister, Joshua DuWayne Stice of Whitefish, Montana, Jeffery Scott Seeley of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Kyle Aaron Seeley of Sheridan, and Brandi Nichole Seeley of Telluride, Colorado; and close friends that were always there for him; and his estranged wife, Carolyn Jenkins Stice of Casper.
Memorials and condolences can be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.