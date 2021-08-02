Lawrence William "Larry" Shippy, 81, of Gillette died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at home, which was his wish, of natural causes. He had family and caregivers at his bedside.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Bryce Lungren officiating.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Rosary starting at 6 p.m.
Larry was born Sept. 6, 1939, to Lawrence Shippy and Mary E. (Wolff) Shippy in Gillette, the oldest of four boys. He attended a number of elementary schools in Gillette and Campbell County, graduating from Campbell County High School in 1958.
Larry joined the U.S. Air Force in September 1961 and served until 1965. He was a Morse intercept operator and was stationed in Hawaii. Upon his discharge he bought ranchland outside of Oswego, Montana, and ranched there for the next 10 years.
In 1975, he married Susan Van Maren and moved to Campbell County to continue ranching north of Gillette on Horse Creek. As the years went by, he bought several more ranches to expand the ranching operation. Larry was a rancher through and through and was proud of his Black Angus livestock.
In his spare time, Larry enjoyed reading Western Americana, especially the true stories of ranchers and ranches of the West. His quest for just the right books was insatiable.
Larry also loved meals of steak and potatoes and could never have enough chocolate ice cream.
Larry is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Danny (Angela) Shippy; daughter, Christina (Matt) Gensrich; four grandchildren, Naomi, Brady, Tyler and Hayley; as well as aunts and uncles and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Larry’s name.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
