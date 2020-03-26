Joyce Ann (McKay) Tracy
Joyce Ann (McKay) Tracy, 81, of Gillette died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
By her request, a private service took place at the ranch where her ashes were scattered with her husband’s.
She was born Nov. 22, 1938, in Greeley, Colorado, to John Thomas McKay and Mabel R. Simpson McKay.
She married Dan Tracy after graduating from high school in Galeton, Colorado. It had to be a marriage made in heaven because she is the only person who could match him in work ethic, perseverance, resilience, determination and faith in believing that tomorrow would be better than today.
The highs and lows of life were many. When she was 12, her mother died of breast cancer. In her late 30s, she beat breast cancer herself and in 2000 lost her middle daughter, Jody, to the disease.
As a couple, they owned and worked three farms, a livestock auction barn and three ranches all while increasing, expanding and never quitting on their goals or each other.
Yes, Paul Harvey, God did make a farmer, but he also made a farmer’s wife his equal. She ran her race very well, matching her husband’s step for step, for which her family is forever thankful.
Mrs. Tracy is survived by her children, Jami Alwin, Jacci Tracy and Marc Tracy; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom McKay of Greeley; husband, Dan Tracy; and daughter, Jody Wilker, both of Wright.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.