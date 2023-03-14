Codey Allen Hines, 37, of Spearfish, South Dakota, passed of natural causes and went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Services begin at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17 at Country Side Church in Spearfish.
Codey was born to Steve and Kim Hines on Aug. 3, 1985, in Gillette, Wyoming, joining his older brother Corey.
In 1998, the family moved to Spearfish where Codey graduated from high school in 2003. After graduation he worked in the food industry where he developed his love for cooking.
In 2008, he attended Western Dakota Tech, graduating in 2010 with a degree in Fire Science. He started his career with the Black Hills Forest Service in Spearfish until he moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, to join the Sawtooth Hotshots. He advanced into management during his 10-year career with the Sawtooth Hotshots. He took great pride in working with, teaching and leading his band of brothers.
On Nov. 17, 2017, he was joined in marriage with Tasha Sprigler where they lived in Twin Falls, Idaho, until moving back to Spearfish in 2022.
Codey enjoyed cooking, working out at the Downtown Gym, 4-wheeling, hiking, trick bike riding, snowboarding, drawing, a wide variety of music, and spending time with family and friends. He spent a majority of his time skateboarding at the Spearfish Skate Park where he was recognized as the KOTA Territory Athlete of the Week.
Codey is survived by his parents, Steve and Kim Hines of Spearfish; older brother, Corey and his wife Carly; nieces and nephew, Kenzie, Carson and Kate of Spearfish; grandparents, Kenneth and Beverly Hines of Tuthill, South Dakota, grandma, Sue Novak of Martin, South Dakota; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandpa, Ed Novak.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
