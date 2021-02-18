Barbara Jo Doyle, 68, passed on to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
She was born April 24, 1953, in Sheridan and raised by her parents, Paul and Barbara Kawulok. She graduated from Sheridan High School in 1971, attended Sheridan College and graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1977 with a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
Barbara and Richard “Dick” Doyle were married Aug. 26, 1972. David “Scott” was born of this union. The family moved from Laramie to Gillette in 1983.
Barb assisted in managing the family business until her passing. She took great pride in assisting her clientele with all types of developments.
Barbara was a proud mother and grandmother. She enjoyed supporting sporting events, concerts and theater productions.
She is survived by her husband, Richard of Gillette; son, Scott, his wife Jennifer and grandson, Brodie of Casper; grandson, DeLane of Philadelphia; brother, Paul Kawulok of San Jose, California; and sisters, Joan Huggins and Mary Redmond of Sheridan.
Barb was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Barbara’s name to Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation, 910 E. Third St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
