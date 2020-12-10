Memorial services for John Henry James will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ed Sisti officiating.
Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post #42 Drill Team.
Mr. James, 73, of Gillette died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Campbell County Health due to complications with COVID-19.
He was born July 21, 1947, in Rolette County Township, North Dakota, to Vera (Garrison) and Alex James. He grew up in St. John, North Dakota, and his family even lived in the historic Coghlan Castle for six years.
He graduated from St. John High School in 1967 and attended a nine-week trade school in Bottineau, North Dakota. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in May 1969 and served until January 1972.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.
Mr. James is survived by his wife, Brenda James; son, John Alex James; stepdaughter, Wendy Lynn Good; and sisters, Joy Marie Berginski and Jill Sue Parisien.
He is preceded in death by infant son, Joseph Lee James; his parents, and siblings, Betty Gustufson, Jean Vandal, Fay Indvik, Roy James and Patrick James.
Memorials may be made to benefit Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
