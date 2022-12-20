Lawrence "Larry" Patz passed peacefully at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, after a long and trying health issue.
Larry was born Nov. 8, 1948, to Albert and Ella Patz in Pound, Wisconsin. He attended school there and graduated in 1966. Larry’s proudest high school achievement was the success that he had in the FFA program, often bragging about how good his crop science projects would do.
Upon graduation Larry served in the United States Army for four years, and was stationed in Germany for a duration. Upon discharge, Larry began working at various oil field and bentonite companies in and around Wyoming. He spent a majority of his time (30 years) working for American Colloid in Upton as a heavy equipment operator. Here he made numerous friends.
When they closed the plant in Upton, Larry hired on with R and S Shearing and traveled the United States performing demolition work. He truly loved the travel and the job. He was always talking about the cool things they tore down and the unique localities that he had the chance to work. Larry excelled at the work he did and was dedicated. He retired from R and S at age 67.
Although Larry never married, he looked upon his nephew, Allen and nieces, Angela and Marji as his own. Assuring that each of them received a horse for their 8th birthday, and always had a good rifle to hunt with and something cool under the Christmas tree. Larry could always be counted on to celebrate each one’s successes as if they were his own child. Upon the births of his great nephew, Devon and great niece, Ella, Larry quickly took them in and shared in their life journeys. He could be expected to call nearly every day to check in and see how things were going and to listen to our stories.
Near the end of Larry’s journey two great things occurred in Larry’s life that made us all very proud. First was TJ Trandahl and his family coming into Larry’s life. They were there for Larry when we couldn’t get there and helped draw Larry closer to God. Secondly was, because of TJ’s friendship, Larry choosing to be baptized and accepting Jesus as his lord and savior.
Larry is survived by his mother, Ella Patz; nephew, Allen (Bobbie and Ella) Patz; nieces, Angela (Marcus, Devon and Cheyenne) Myers and Marji Patz.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Albert; and his brother, Allen.
Larry's interment will be in Pound, Wisconsin this Christmas season, with a celebration of life to take place this spring in Upton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Fort Meade VA Hospice program.
Friends may sign his online guestbook at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
