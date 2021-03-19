Barbara Jean Loase, 73, of Gillette died Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes.
Graveside services begin at noon Friday at Mount Pisgah cemetery in Gillette with Kenna Rose officiating.
She was born Sept. 1, 1947, to Melvin and Jean (Applegate) Carle in Marimont, Ohio. She moved to Colorado and worked in the banking industry until she retired.
She was an avid reader and was skilled at making cross-stitch works of art. She loved dogs and had many breeds through the years.
Mrs. Loase will be lovingly remembered by her son, Matt Moore; daughter, Danielle Scallon; three grandchildren; brothers, Cam and Michael; sisters, Shan, Laura, Colleen, Tina and Karen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Byron Carle.
She will be missed.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
