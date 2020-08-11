Robert Wyatt Otten, 65, of Douglas died Monday, July 27, 2020, near Douglas of natural causes while tending to his horses.
A celebration of life begins at 3 p.m. Monday in the WPA Building at Cam-Plex Park.
He was born May 3, 1955, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the son of George Frank and Mary Louise (Amberg) Otten.
He was raised and educated in Emery South Dakota and graduated from Emery High School in 1974. He played football and basketball and was a member of the state championship basketball team.
He served in the South Dakota National Guard for six years in Rapid City, South Dakota and Gillette.
Mr. Otten moved to Wyoming in 1979 to the Newcastle/Wright area to work on the construction of the Black Thunder mine. He lived in Gillette while working in the oil fields.
He became employed with Black Hills Power and worked there for fifteen years while living in Hulett and Rapid City. He then moved to Cheyenne and worked at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base for five years before moving to Douglas to work at the North Antelope Rochelle coal mine as a heavy equipment operator for 11 years.
Because of medical issues, Mr. Otten had to retire in 2016, and he lived in Douglas during his retirement years.
He married Linda Lou Englebert on Dec. 16, 1994, in Rapid City.
He enjoyed horses, playing the guitar and was an avid football and basketball fan. He trained horses and was very proficient in reining cow horses.
Robert is survived by two daughters, Alisha Nicole Otten and Sarah M. Otten, both of Douglas; father, George Otten of South Carolina; three stepchildren, James Gaskins, Billy Rose Gaskins and Cody Gaskins; brother, Tim Otten; and sisters, Ronda Pena, Brenda Rathz, Dora Conzelman and Cheryl Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; and sister, Teri Brimmer.
Gorman Funeral Homes Converse Chapel of Douglas is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gormanfh.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.