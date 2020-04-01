Barbara Garhart
Barbara Garhart, 78, of Gillette died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Campbell County Health.
Arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 10:52 am
