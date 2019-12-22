Iva Mae Black
Iva Mae Black, 82, of Gillette died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, surrounded by family at the Close to Home Hospice Hospitality House in Gillette.
She was born Oct. 16, 1937, to Bradford and Kathlyn Hatch in Regina, New Mexico.
She moved to Cortez, Colorado, where she met and married Tony Black. They moved to Gillette, where they settled to raise their children.
She was a homemaker and always stayed busy. She enjoyed being in her yard, loved cats and took good care of several strays, making them a lovely safe place for them to come visit her.
She loved going to garage sales and thrift store shopping, always looking for treasures. She was a collector of many things, but always held a special place in her heart for dolls. She had a real talent of taking unloved, seemingly ruined dolls and restoring them to like-new condition.
She was a very strong and loving woman. She fought and loved hard to the very end.
Iva is survived by children, Leigh Ann Black, Brian Black and Kurt Black; sister, Kathy Hargrove; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tony; children, Daryl and Sonya Black; sister, Bettie Everson; and brothers, Brad and Emer Hatch.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716, at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.