Memorial services for Darrell, 92, and Dorothy Sigman, 88, formerly of Gillette, begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Burial will follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Darrell died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Thermopolis, Wyoming, and Dorothy died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Centennial, Colorado.
