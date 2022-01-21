Brenda Kay Edwards, 66, of Gillette died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorial services were to begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Family Life Church with Pastor George Keralis officiating.
She was born Dec. 19, 1955, in Billings, Montana, to C. Maxine (Kerr) and Clyde McKeehan. She grew up and attended school in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1974.
She married Greg Edwards on Feb. 16, 1973, in Gillette. Together the couple raised two children together.
She ran Hands on Advertising for many years. Her true joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed going on drives through the country, spending winters with friends in Yuma, Arizona, camping and four-wheeling in the Big Horn Mountains and her dog.
Mrs. Edwards was a member of Family Life Church. In her younger years she liked to bowl and competed in karate tournaments.
She is survived by her husband, Greg Edwards; children, Stacy Hazen and Scott Edwards, both of Billings, Montana; five grandchildren; and sister, Judy McKeehan of San Clemente, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
