Thelma Dexter, 87, of Gillette died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her home, of natural causes.
Thelma May, was born May 13, 1935, to James and Helen (Likewise) McCue in Gillette. A Wyoming native, being raised on her family ranch 10 miles south of Arvada, she has seen area history including the grasshopper plague of the late thirties to all the growth Campbell County has endured to present.
She attended high school in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1953. After graduation, she married Charles Dexter July 2, 1954 in Clearmont. The couple made their home there until moving to Seattle, Washington, for a few years and then returned to Clearmont.
In the spring of 1964, the family moved to the ranch they purchased on the Powder River. Later, the couple moved with their sons to Minnesota where they lived for 13 years. They divorced in 1982, and she returned home to Wyoming where she has lived out the rest of her life.
Ms. Dexter worked various jobs in Gillette before completely retiring in 1999. She enjoyed going for drives, looking at the countryside, crocheting and making latch hook rugs.
She will be remembered most as a supportive mother to her boys, always making them a priority.
Thelma will be sorely missed by her sons, Russell Dexter of Gillette and Jerry Dexter of Moorcroft; and a few nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and 6 siblings: Marion, Robert, George, James, Don and Richard.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
