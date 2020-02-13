Mica C. Whisler Roberts Neville, 44, of Gillette passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family after a difficult battle with a longtime illness.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave. in Gillette, with the Rev. Gordon Harper officiating. Fellowship will follow the service.
Mica was born Dec. 15, 1975, to Michael R. Whisler and Debora (Johnson) Semple in Clare, Michigan.
She moved to Gillette as a small child with her family and attended Campbell County High School. She later received her associate degree in business administration from Mid-Michigan Community College.
At a young age, she met and married Gary Ehmcke. They later divorced. She met and married former spouse Justin Neville and had two beautiful daughters, whom she loved deeply, Bridget Elaine and Addison Marie.
Mica, as so many know, had a vibrant personality. Her love of cats, painting, photography, crochet, reading, antiques and anything crafty gave her great joy.
Mica is survived by her daughters, Bridget and Addison Neville; mother, Debora (Lindsay) Semple; adopted father, Sergio (Jean) Roberts; sisters, Annette (Dean) Smith and Marissa (Matt) Kuhbacher; stepsister, Dani Creech; brother, Jareth Roberts; maternal and paternal grandparents; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, Michael R. Whisler; grandparents, Robert and Lucille Whisler and Scott and Olivia Roberts; grandmother, Gloria Johnson; grandfather, Lyle Gary and stepgrandfather, William Semple.
In lieu of flowers, donations for her daughters are being accepted at Security State Bank in Gillette in Mica’s name.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.