Henry “Hank” J. Myrice III, 48, of Schaller, Iowa, entered into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
Celebration of life took place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Bethel Baptist Church in Newell, Iowa. Burial took place Sept. 7 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette, Wyoming.
Visitation was Sept. 3 from 5-8 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller, Iowa, which was in charge of arrangements.
Henry J. Myrice III was born Dec. 13, 1972, in Bloomington, Illinois, to Henry J. Myrice II and Candy Garcia.
Hank celebrated his faith with the family of Bethel Baptist Church. He went to grade school in Gillette. He continued to high school in Schaller, Iowa. Later, he got his electronic journeyman’s license from DMACC.
On June 24, 1992, Hank was blessed with a daughter, Emily Lynn West-Myrice.
On July 25, 1998, Henry “Hank” was united in marriage to Cynthia (Cindy) Lou Morgan in a hayfield in rural Schaller, Iowa. They were blessed with a son, Nathan Henry Myrice.
Hank loved the Lord and spending time with family and friends. He was a part of the Christian Motorcycle Association and Ride for a Cause. He supported the veterans. He loved trucking, motorcycle rides, fishing, woodworking, farming simulation games, stock car racing, Copenhagen, traveling and sightseeing, enjoyed camping, and firefighting.
Hank was a great cook and loved to smoke meat and mac & cheese. He liked supporting his favorite sports teams. Hank loved helping with harvest and making trips to Wyoming to help with cattle and branding.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Cindy Myrice of Schaller, Iowa; children: Nathan Myrice of Gillette; Emily West Myrice of Toledo, Ohio; mothers: Candy Garcia of Schaller, Iowa, and Dolly Tripp of Denison, Iowa; stepmother, Sandy Myrice of Toledo, Ohio; father-in-law, Richard Morgan of Gillette; aunts and uncles: Lori Myrice; Joe (Melanie) Myrice, Gerald (Charlotte) Tripp, and Ralph Tripp (Lucille Fitzhenry); siblings: Peggy (Chago) Razo, Christina Nava, Eddie (Andrea) Taylor, Danny (Jennifer) Grigsby, Sue Myrice, Donna (Jim) Smith, Michael (Rebecca) Ramirez, Brittany Gause, Brian (Amanda) Myrice, Casey (Amanda) Myrice, Terry Sue (Don) Johnson, Roxanne Neumann (Paul Schultz) and Jim (Kandra) Neumann; grandchildren: Stevan, Stevana, and Emilia Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law: Cheryl (Rodney) Howlett, Colette John Crone, Farren (Sherry) Morgan, Clayton (Julie) Morgan, Jeff (Becky) Morgan, Pamela (Shane) Bivens, and Brian (Dawn) Morgan, Hank’s grand-doggy, Charlie Dean Myrice; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Henry was preceded in death by his father, Henry J. Myrice Jr.; Urban Tripp; mother-in-law, Patricia Morgan; grandfather, Henry J. Myrice; grandmothers: Kate Myrice; Donna Myrice; May Tripp; brother and sister-in-law, Nathan (Rosanne) Tripp; niece, Alyssa Renae Morgan; nephews, Colt Gunderson, Levi Jeffrey Morgan, Daltyn Tripp and Cyrus Tripp; and many aunts, uncles, and friends.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
