Lori Lynne Powers, 50, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Close to Home Hospice House in Gillette.
A Celebration of Life for the Gillette resident will be at a later date.
She was born March 12, 1969, to Roger D. and Dianna K. (Cox) Stolts Sr. in Olean, New York.
She graduated high school at Smethport Area Junior, Senior High in Pennsylvania.
She married Kenneth Powers in 1993.
She moved to Gillette in 1996, where she was employed at RENEW and Life Connections.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, crafting, reading, debating politics, her pets and loving the Lord.
Lori is survived by her husband, Kenneth Powers; mother, Dianna Haggard; brother, Roger D. (Bobbie Sue) Stolt Jr; sisters, Korinna (Ryan) Galloway, Terri (Dennis) Shugars and Michelle Houghtaling; stepmother, Nancy C. Stolt; nieces, Amber and Dianna Stolt; nephews, Jeffrey Buterbaugh Jr., Dakota Shugars, Ryan Galloway Jr. and Tucker Galloway; great-niece, Paisley Grace; great-nephew, Ryker Bradley; uncles, Steve and Scott Cox; aunts, Wanda Bradley Cox and Sue Stolt; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Stolt Sr.; grandparents, Theron and Katherine Stolt and Don and Evenlyn Stackpole; one uncle; and five aunts.
A memorial has been established in Lori’s name and can be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
