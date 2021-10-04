Kacie Amelia Hines, 31, of Gillette died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital from complications of COVID-19.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at First Assembly of God Church, 601 Carey Ave., with Pastor Dan Holden officiating.
Ms. Hines lived in Gillette most of her life. She was given a nickname of "Shortie" by her family. It was an endearing name that not only her family, but closest friends called her. She cared deeply for her family and friends. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help. She regularly helped family and friends run errands, take them to appointments, or just be there to listen and lend an ear.
When she had her first child, Haley, she decided to dedicate her life to be a stay-at-home mom. She was always so great at supporting her children through the many passions and difficulties that life threw their way — anything from Kaiden going to school, to the many trips to the Denver hospital for Haley. Her children could always count on her to be there and be in their corner.
She was passionate about crocheting. She even took the time to teach others how to crochet. When she had down time, you could find her in her chair making hats to donate to cancer organizations or gifts for family and friends. She truly had a giving heart and she welcomed everyone with open arms.
She will be terribly missed, but the most noted thing she will be missed for is her laugh. Reminiscing through old videos and hearing her laughter reminds everyone just how special she is and always will be.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandmother, Lela G. Rhodes; maternal great-grandfather, George H. Rhodes Sr.; and one uncle.
Kacie is survived by her husband, David Hines; her three children, Haley, Kaiden and Hunter; mother, Tammie Wolf; sister, Aeila Jonnassen; father, Nick Serrano; grandmother, Sandra Thomas; one uncle; and extended family and friends.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.