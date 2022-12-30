David Valencia, 26, of Gillette, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Campbell County Health from an inconclusive hand gun accidental discharge.
A celebration of life begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Prairie Sky Venue, 1120 Highway 50. People also can attend online through Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 84507128740 and the password is 624917.
David Alexander Valencia was born July 24, 1996, in Gillette to Leigh Ann Black and Thomas Valencia. He was the youngest of three children.
Mr. Valencia grew up in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School in 2014. He had a deep love for dogs, video games, super heroes, art and music. He was an excellent guitar player. Music was always a safe place for him.
He also thoroughly enjoyed cooking and was an excellent chef. He cooked for all his friends and family at every chance. Mr. Valencia enjoyed painting, drawing and expressing himself everywhere he went. He loved the earth, plants and growing his own food. He spent his last few years traveling with his dog and working on the west coast.
He met new friends everywhere he went and was considered family to them. He worked on farms, mechanics and in construction, leaving pieces of himself in the hearts of everyone there. He loved California and had plans of buying land and homesteading there.
David was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents.
He is survived by his mother, Leigh Ann Black; father, Thomas Valencia; sister, Sonya Meier; brother, Anthony Valencia; as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles.
David will be deeply missed by all his friends and family.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettmemorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
