Former Gillette resident Robert “Bob” Alfred Sieveke, 73, of Placida, Florida, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, after an extended illness.
Bob’s life will be celebrated in a service Wednesday, July 21, at The Way Assembly of God in Bokeelia, Florida, at 11 a.m., then on Aug. 9 at Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Rapid City, South Dakota, at 1 p.m., followed by interment at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Bob was born July 28, 1947, to Alfred and Ivis Sieveke in Watertown, South Dakota.
After graduating from Deadwood (South Dakota) High School, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, initially as a trumpet player in the Air Force Band. He went on to serve in the Vietnam War and attained the rank of staff sergeant prior to an honorable discharge in 1977.
Bob’s career included a wide list of pursuits, including real estate, property development and business ownership (Wyoming Art & Frame). He also served as mayor of Pine Haven in the mid-2000s.
Bob wed the love of his life, Dianne (Burns Bartels) in July 1995. They were married for almost 26 years.
Bob loved both vocal and instrumental music, and eagerly shared his beautiful bass voice as a member of the Gillette Chamber Singers, in worship music and doo-wop (as a member of the Del Prados). He played guitar, piano, trumpet and accordion, and built beautiful Native American flutes in his later years.
In addition, he loved hunting and fishing, classic cars and especially traveling the world with Dianne.
Surviving Bob are Dianne, as well as his beloved children and grandchildren; two daughters, Tracy (Craig) Current of Englewood, Colorado, and Jennifer Thomas of Gillette; one son, Aaron Sieveke of Olympia, Washington; two stepsons, Shawn (Jean) Bartels of Union, New Jersey, and Brian (Anne) Bartels of Bossier City, Louisiana; five grandchildren, Tristen Current, Christopher Oedekoven, Cadynce Oedekoven, Cyprus Sieveke and Tyler Bartels; four brothers, Rollin (Melanie) Sieveke of Deadwood, Cyril Sieveke of Bay City, Michigan, Dana (Marla) Sieveke of North Platte, Nebraska, and Lanny (Linda) Sieveke of Belle Fourche, South Dakota; and two sisters, Starla (Darin) Pearson of Parker, Colorado, and Sherri (Mark) Thrall of Gillette.
The family asks that those who wish to send cards or flowers instead make a charitable donation in Bob's name to The Way Assembly of God in Bokeelia as they provided tremendous love and support to Bob and Dianne in recent years.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
