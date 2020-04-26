Sharon Mae (Miller) Kanode
Sharon Mae (Miller) Kanode, 81, of Moorcroft died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home after a long illness.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Moorcroft. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. at the church.
The service also will be on Facebook live so people may attend while being at home and social distancing. Social distancing also will be maintained during the service, which. The will be streamed on the First Presbyterian Church of Moorcroft Facebook page.
She was born Sept. 16, 1938, to Aubry Raymond Miller and Velda Bernice (Penn) Miller in Lusk.
She grew up in the Lance Creek area and graduated from Lusk High school in 1956.
Following her graduation from high school, she married Darrel Lamb in September. They had three children and later divorced.
After her divorce, she became a real estate agent in Casper and later opened a real estate office in Cheyenne.
She married Jerry Frank Kanode on March 15, 1973, and to this union a set of twins was born.
Mrs. Kanode sold real estate in Moorcroft before becoming an LPN and then she went back to college and became an RN.
She worked in various departments at Campbell County Health. It was not until she became a partner in Prairie Home Health that she would find her true calling in nursing. After Prairie Home Health, she worked at the Sundance hospital before starting Sharon’s Home Health Care in 1998.
Sharon’s Home Health and Treasured Memory Hospice became her passion to provide quality health care in a patient’s home. Her home office in Moorcroft expanded to include the counties of Crook, Campbell and Weston and she opened a second office in Casper.
She loved to give back to her community and was a strong advocate for both senior citizens and youth of the area. She retired in 2013.
Besides her deep passion for health care, she loved her dogs, chickens and grandchildren, and they all held a special place in her heart.
Mrs. Kanode is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jerry; children, Jeff Lamb of Cardwell, Montana, Shana Lamb of Casper, Shone Gray of Moorcroft, Jordon Kanode of Gillette and Joey Kanode of Moorcroft; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Wyoma Miller, Clell Miller, George Miller, OraLee Smith, Orese Vondra and Patrick Miller.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the LOGOS program of Moorcroft.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be made at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
