Gloria (Volk) Blohm, 72, met Jesus in Heaven on her birthday, April 1, 2021, at home in Gillette.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Bryce Lungren officiating. Burial is at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Vigil begins at 7.
She was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Gabriel and Natalia (Wingenbach) Volk on April 1, 1949. She attended school in Bismarck.
She married the love of her life, Ernest Blohm, in 1967, and they eventually moved to Zap/Beulah, North Dakota in 1975. In 2013, they moved to Gillette.
Gloria was involved in numerous church and community organizations and held several offices in North Dakota and Wyoming.
Gloria was enthusiastic for life. She was the most caring, giving and generous person and was an example to everyone who encountered her. She always showed unconditional love to family, friends and strangers. She made friends with everyone.
Her faith was paramount. God was first and foremost in her life and she lived a strong Catholic faith.
Gloria was known for her crocheting, especially making prayer shawls. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed making angel gowns. She showed her love for others by cooking and did it well.
Gloria is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Ernest; her sons, David (Kathy) of Beulah, North Dakota, Darvin (Deanna) of Spring Valley, Minnesota, and Darren (Sherry) of Williamson, Georgia; daughter, Delora (Brian) Schmidt of Gillette; daughter-in-law, Sandi of Gillette; grandchildren, Casey (Stacy), Chauncey, Nicholas (Briana), Amity (Eric), Brianna, Arianna, Dustin, Dylan, Natalia, Jazlyn, Levi and Kendra (Mark); great-grandchildren, Savanah, Brinley, Braelynn and one on the way; and sister, Alvina Roehrich of Bismarck, North Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel; parents; and siblings.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
