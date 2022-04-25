Justin Rea, 40, of Rozet died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital of unknown causes. An autopsy is pending.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Moorcroft at the Community Hall. Please bring memories and your stories, as there will be an open sharing during the service.
Mr. Rea was born Oct. 2,1981, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. He attended school in Lusk, Wyoming.
While in Lusk, he worked for Jordan's Automotive, Cindy's Cafe, and Chris Jenson of Lance Creek. He later went to Cheyenne and attended the diesel mechanic program. At the time of his passing, he worked for Tru-Oil, Donkey Creek pipeline in Moorcroft.
Mr. Rea lived his life simple, but was always there if you needed a helping hand or a strong back. His life was lived for his kids, family and friends. His life was cut short. All who knew him will remember his love and devotion for his children. Regardless of what they wanted, he usually made sure they had it. His passing will leave a large void in the heart that can only now be filled with memories.
He will forever live through his kids, his family and his friends. His words were not many but his presence was strong. He had a handful of very close friends who knew him as they know themselves. They accepted the faults and celebrated the accomplishments. Each knew if they needed help, all they had to do was call.
He is survived by children, Payson Thomas of Lansing, Iowa, Lillian Kaylee, William Walter and Lane Michael, all of Sundance; parents, William and Darlene Rea of Rozet; brother, Cody of Banner; sisters, Amanda of Gillette and Jessica Clay of Douglas.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
