Alan “Al” Yates Hartman, 82, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 8, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
Alan was born May 19, 1940, to William and Edna Hartman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
He was first married to Ayvis Libke and had two children, William “Bill” and Kim. Al later married Ethel Marie Rumppe in 1973. Together, their two families had five children, Diane (Jerome) Weibel, Laura (Keith) Greenwood, Brenda (Sam) Hunt, Bill (Dee) Hartman, and Kim Hartman.
They farmed in Cashton, Wisconsin until 1977, and then moved to Wyoming where he was employed at the coal mines for 20 years. Later on in years, they moved back to Wisconsin.
In 2017, Al lost his beloved wife, Marie. After her loss, he moved to Nevada for a few years and then onto Great Falls.
He loved camping with his families, side by side riding, and eating great food.
Al is survived by his five children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; parents; and brother, John.
He requested to be cremated and buried alongside Marie at the Home Cemetery in Ontario, Wisconsin.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at OConnorFuneralHome.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
