Michael Alan McKown, 72, of Hot Springs, South Dakota, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Hospice House of the Hills in Rapid City, South Dakota, after a short battle with cancer.
Private burial will be at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Michael was born July 6, 1950, to Roy and Ardith (Moon) McKown in Miller, South Dakota, and was raised in Edgemont, South Dakota.
As a boy, he encountered adversity young and had a strong will to live when he survived a brain tumor in 1963. He attended school in Edgemont and graduated Edgemont High School in 1969.
Upon graduation Mr. McKown joined his family's business as a second-generation printer at the Edgemont Herald Tribune and saw the business through until its sale in the mid-80s. After leaving Edgemont, he continued to work in the printing business throughout the hills, finishing at Custer Business Enterprises until his retirement in 2013.
Mr. McKown enjoyed football and baseball. He was a Cardinals fan and the Broncos were his favorite football team. He was easygoing and never met a stranger. Mr. McKown will be remembered most for his kindness shown to those around him and his gentle demeanor.
Michael is survived by his sisters, Barbara Barkley of Riverside, California, and Judy Licht of Gillette; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marlin McKown; and sister, Ellen Haefner.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ardith McKown Nursing Scholarship through South Dakota State University at sdstatefoundation.org. By mail, send to SDSU Foundation, 815 Medary Ave/Lohr Building, Brookings SD 57006 and designated for the Ardith McKown Nursing Scholarship.
Condolences may be sent to WalkerFuneralGillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.