James Richard “Jim” Anderson, 75, was born Jan. 3, 1948, to Carl R. and Ellen Anderson of Wagner, South Dakota. He left this earth on Memorial Day.
Jim was honorably discharged from the Navy and relocated to Ohio. Upon retirement, he moved to New Mexico.
Jim enjoyed spending his time riding his Harley, working with his mules and resting with his dog.
Jim is survived locally by his second youngest sister, Chris Buxton; as well as nephews, Jeremy and Travis Buxton; and greats, Ashln and Keegan Buxton.
His quick wit and mischievous side will be missed, but as Jim always said, “All is well, all is good.”
This paid obituary was provided by family.
