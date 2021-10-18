Waynita Beth Schlosser, 73, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at her home in Moorcroft.
Waynita was born Sept. 14, 1948, to Wayne and Elma (Hale) Yates. She was raised in Whitewood, South Dakota, and attended school in that area. She attended Cosmetology school in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Waynita met and married her wild man Joe Schlosser on June 30, 1968, and they set out on a life of traveling on numerous road construction jobs between South Dakota and Wyoming. To their union came four children; Marge, Jody, Bobby and Melissa (who passed away as an infant). Joe and Waynita bought the Branding Iron & Café, where she was a cook, bartender and bookkeeper. They also started Joe’s Oilfield Service, which they operated for 27 years.
She was an amazing mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was what truly held their family together. She helped to raise our cousin Jenny who stayed with them until finishing high school. She was loved by all the neighborhood kids. When we were misbehaving, she had the best saying, “If you kids don’t start behaving, I am gonna knock the freckles off.”
She enjoyed playing cards, attending her kids school events, being involved with Moorcroft Mat Master’s youth wrestling, subbing in the school lunchroom and spending her time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, infant daughter Melissa and three sisters, Deanna, Hazel and Lela.
She is survived by two brothers, Lawrence (Diane) Yates of Greenacres, Florida, and Ronnie (Pat) Yates of Glenrock; daughters, Marge Schlosser of Killdeer, North Dakota, and Jody (Les) Sisson of Moorcroft; and son, Bobby Schlosser of Gillette; grandchildren; Jeffery (Amanda) Wells of Gillette, Ashley Wells of Gillette, Brandon Wells of Sundance; great-grandchildren, Caden, Braydon and Danny Wells; numerous nieces and nephews and special friend of the family Dena Gonzalez, whom she thought of as a “daughter.”
Memorial services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Whitewood, South Dakota, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
The family thanks you for your presence and condolences.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.