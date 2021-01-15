Former Wright resident David Alan Lougee, 53, of Ketchikan, Alaska, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, from complications related to COVID-19.
A funeral and burial service begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Upton Community Center.
He was born Sept. 26, 1967, to Roy and Vicki Lougee.
He married Beth (Schiller) Lougee on Sept. 30, 1989. They raised two sons, Matthew and Derek.
Mr. Lougee proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1987-91. After his time serving, he earned his bachelor, masters and education specialist degrees in education. He believed in the ability of every student and educator to do their best and make the most of everything.
He loved his family and absolutely loved each of his grandchildren. He prided himself on making sure every visit was spent equally with each one going to breakfast, reading, playing games and sitting and just talking.
It is often said he did not know a stranger. He made people feel welcomed and was always making sure people were taken care of with food, rides and any other needs.
His joy and enthusiasm for life was shared with those he coached, taught, worked with and either just met or knew all his life.
He also was “fun” uncle/cousin Dave as you never knew mid-story if you were going to be suddenly tackled, tickled, swung around, high-fived or off on an adventure. In his younger years, that may have been on the risky side while in his older years the adventures were more ice cream, shopping trips or a day adventuring in the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Vicki Lougee.
Mr. Lougee is survived by his wife, Beth; sons, Matthew Lougee and Derek Lougee; six grandchildren; brothers, Darren Lougee and Mike Lougee; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family is working to establish a student scholarship for a Wright Panther graduating senior in Mr. Lougee’s name.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
