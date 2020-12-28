Thomas "Tom" Charles Gordon, 76, passed away Thursday Dec. 17, 2020, in Gillette.
Tom was born Aug. 10, 1944, in Wallace, Idaho. Tom moved to Gillette with his family, Robert (Bob) and Francis Gordon, in the late 1960s. He worked as a custodian at AMAX Coal Co. from 1977 to 1988.
Tom was never married, but was a father figure to his many nieces and nephews. He very much enjoyed fishing and hunting. Tom spent countless hours at Keyhole Reservoir and Lake DeSmet fishing with his nephews. He also enjoyed stream fishing in the Big Horn Mountains.
“Uncle” Tom was a common face to see at Camel Basketball games. Tom rarely missed a home game since the early 1990s. He was a gentle and caring person, and was passionate for the things he loved.
He was preceded in his death by his parents, Bob and Francis Gordon; and he is survived by his brother, Bruce Gordon; his three sisters, RoseAnn Christofferson, Janet Rodda and Linda Bell; three nieces, Rhonda Wheeler, Kimberly Rodda and Liberty Weaver; five nephews, Marty Christofferson, James Christofferson, Mike Rodda, Rusty Bell and Jeff Bell; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Tom requested there be no services. He has requested to be cremated and a burial will take place at Campbell County Cemetery in June 2021.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
