Laurence Madrid, 32 of Gillette died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Madrid's name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Contributions to support the cost of final expenses and condolences may be made at gillettememorialchapel.com. Click on "Donate Funeral Funds" to make contributions.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettenewsrecord.com.
