Teri Lynn Hunter, 69, and affectionately named "Noni" by her grandkids, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 28, 2021.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23 at Family Life Church in Gillette.
A Wyoming native, she was born to Philip and Jeanine Varner in Sheridan on Sept. 19, 1951. In the years following, they made their home in Gillette.
After graduating from Campbell County High School in 1970, she went to a fashion design school in Denver.
Having grown up just two blocks apart, she returned to Gillette and married the love of her life, Joe (her Joey) Hunter on April 16, 1977. They lived a fairy tale marriage that was admired by all.
In 1980, they welcomed their first child, Jennifer. Two years later, Bradley arrived to complete their family unit.
Teri was an exceptional wife and mother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Noni. She was not only Noni to her four beloved grandchildren, but to all who knew her.
Teri was devoted to her Savior and loved her many years of volunteering on the Young Life staff. Living out her spiritual gift of hospitality, she vowed to “never say no to a kid” and honored that commitment throughout her time on Earth. She helped numerous children of all ages grow their faith and build an authentic relationship with Jesus Christ.
She was clever, honest and fierce when needed. She loved with her whole heart and those who knew her know she did it well.
Teri also was an outstanding cook, kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled in arts and crafts and had a passion for gardening.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Joe; daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Keller; son, Bradley (Jen) Hunter; grandchildren, Shawn Keller, Dustin Keller, Haley Hunter and Kiley Hunter; brother, Philip (Buz) Varner; brothers-in-law, Stan (Colleen) Hunter and Dan (Connie) Hunter; nieces and nephews, Sam (Sara) DiMichele, Nikki (Jason) Hankins, Kyle (Alissa) Hunter, Kory (Jenni) Hunter, Kelly Hunter, Kris (Heidi) Hunter, Austin (Kiana) Hunter, Malcolm (Kiley) Cornell Hunter and Kameron (Carly) Hunter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Debbie DiMichele; and nephew, Tony Varner.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
