Former Gillette resident, Glenda Rose (Lara) Valencia, 79, of Grand Terrace, California, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at home, surrounded by family, after a long battle with diabetes.
A viewing is from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 with a chapel service at 10 a.m. both at Montecito Valley View Chapel, 3520 E. Washington Street, Colton, CA 92324.
Burial to follow the services at Montecito Memorial Park, 3520 E. Washington Street, Colton, CA 92324.
Glenda Rose (Lara) Valencia was born March 19, 1944, in Gillette, the oldest of twelve siblings, where she was raised and educated.
She was married to Leo Valencia until his death in 2016.
Mrs. Valencia was a devoted mother and homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Victor Valencia, Xandria Valencia and Rayna Valencia; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Benny Lara; and sister, Vicky Barker.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents, Benerito and Rose (Jaramillo) Lara; brothers, Billy Lara, Donnie Lara, Bobby Lara, and Steve Lara; and sisters Betty Clouse, Gloria Lara, Peggy Lara, Dixie Scheifer and Brenda LaVallie.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at montecitomemorialparkandmortuary.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
If sending flowers, please do so on Friday, Sept. 22 to the chapel.
