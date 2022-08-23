Paul Lyndon Barrick, 65, of Gillette, died unexpectedly Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home.
Paul was born Feb. 26, 1957, to Raymond and Ella Barrick in Bozeman, Montana.
He came to Gillette in 1981 when he transferred with National Supply, an oilfield supply service. He later worked for E.F. Hutton and FedEx. He moved back to Montana during the 1990s and returned to Gillette in 2018 to be near his children and granddaughter.
Mr. Barrick loved spending time with his children and grandchild, reading, writing, music, painting, nature, hiking, camping, fishing, pets, fast cars and sports. He was a habitual Bears, Broncos, Grizz, Yankees and Avs fan. A student of history, he was fascinated by the mysteries of the world and always looking for answers with a relentless desire to know more. He had answers for everything and some of the best stories ever told.
Paul is survived by his son, Sean Barrick; daughter, Holly Barrick; sister, Pamela Courchane; brother, Bret Barrick; one granddaughter; two nieces; and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ella Barrick.
A memorial service will take place at a later time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkdefunerals.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
