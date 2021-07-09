Michael Ryan Sather, 32, of Gillette died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home. Cause of death is pending medical reports.
Memorial services begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at the Campbell County Senior Center.
Michael was born June 2, 1923, to Randy Lee Sather and Deana Rae McKim-Riggs in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County schools.
Even as a baby he loved to cause mischief. He was the family Dennis the Menace and the class clown. He loved to tease and make people laugh. He also loved taking things apart and getting into everything!
He had no fear, and then he discovered BMX racing! He found his passion and was good. His talent propelled him to win almost every race. He become one of the top 10 racers in the district, which earned him an invitation to the National Championship Races in Chino, California, where he placed second in his division.
Mr. Sather worked in the oil and gas industry for several years. He began to study as a journeyman electrician.
He was blessed with three children, Cayden Nicholas, Brekan Marie and Theodore Kenneth, who is waiting for him in Heaven.
Mr. Sather is survived by his grandparents, Larry and Paulette Sjolin; parents, Deana McKim-Riggs and Randy Sather; brothers, Kenneth Lee, Daniel Paul and Zachary Tyler; stepsisters, Megan, Melissa and Fasha; stepbrothers, Zach and Harley; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.
He was very much loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Mr. Sather’s name with its use to be determined at a later time.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
Log In
