Bruce Lang, 68, of Pine Haven, Wyoming, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Keyhole Reservoir.
Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at Keyhole Country Club, in Pine Haven with Chaplain Charlie Gulley and Pastor Gordon Harper officiating. Military honors provided by American Legion post 42 and the Wyoming Fire Marshals. Burial will be in Pine Haven Cemetery.
Bruce Wayne Lang was born Dec. 7, 1954, in Brookings, South Dakota, and grew up on a farm near Elkton, South Dakota. He completed school in Elkton and joined the Army in the fall of 1973.
After completing a tour of duty mainly in Germany in 1976 Mr. Lang went to Votech in Watertown, South Dakota. He then married the love of his life, Linda Carlson in 1979.
They moved to Pine Haven after a few short years. He worked as a mechanic for Cordero Rojo coal mine for 30 years before retiring. Mr. Lang was a Wyoming EMT for over 30 years and also was on Pine Haven’s first Town Counsel when Pine Haven was first incorporated.
Spending time with his wife, elk hunting, fishing, horseback riding, along with snowmobiling were his passions. His favorite memories were teaching his daughter to hunt, fishing, and spending time with his wife. Mr. Lang very much enjoyed the mountains and the peacefulness they gave.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Rebecca Marushack; and sisters, Sandy Shultz and Barbara Lang.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen Edward Lang and Mary Ann Lang.
Memorials are suggested to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Donations can be sent in his name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
