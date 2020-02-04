Maria “Mary” Ninfa Borrego, 93, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette surrounded by her loving children.
Memorial services for Mrs. Borrego begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Legacy Living Rehabilitation Chapel.
Mary was born Jan. 31, 1927, in San Rafael del El Guique, New Mexico, to Jose Nemesio Martinez and Maria Ezequiel Roybal. She was the oldest of three children.
She met Ruben Borrego in California in 1947 at a military laundry mat. They were married April 12, 1948, in San Juan Pueblo, New Mexico. They made a home in Hanna in 1948.
She worked various jobs while raising her children at the Oasis café in Medicine Bow, the Home Ranch Motel on Highway 30 and at the Hanna-Elk Mountain school cafeteria until 1964.
She had her last child in 1965 and her family was her priority.
She loved to make homemade tortillas for everyone, crochet and make quilts. She had a green thumb and loved her house plants. Later in life her joy was playing bingo.
Mary is survived by her sons, Roger (Pam) Borrego, Rudy Borrego and Ronnie (Penny) Borrego; daughters, Laura Borrego and Sandra Borrego; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Rosalie Maria Augustina Lovato.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Jose; mother, Maria; sibling, Pedro; husband, Ruben; and oldest daughter, Linda.
Memorials may be made in Mary’s name to benefit the bingo fund at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
