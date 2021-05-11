Former Gillette resident Milton C. Willis, 82, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West in Wichita.
A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Wichita.
Milton was born Oct. 4, 1938, to Milton Elmer Willis and Pauline (Mack) in Brownfield, Texas.
The family later moved to Wichita, where Milton graduated from North High School. He served in the Air National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1960.
He attended Friends University in Wichita, where he met Janet Lindstrom, and the two were married July 14, 1962.
In 1971, Milton earned a master’s degree in psychiatric social work from the University of Kansas. He worked as a psychiatric social worker in Wichita until he and Janet moved to Gillette in 1973.
In 1975, Milton started a construction company that he owned and operated for 30 years. He and Janet enjoyed their retirement and continued to live in Gillette until moving back to Wichita in 2017.
Milton loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed hiking, backpacking, hunting and fishing in the Wyoming mountains, and enjoyed collecting cars and touring the country on motorcycles.
Milton is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet Willis; son, Scott (Nancy) Willis of Spring Valley, Minnesota; daughter, Shannon (Bill) Hoblit of Oakton, Virginia; brother, Troyce Willis of Wichita; and sister, the Rev. Anna (Chris) Schwartz of Fredricksburg, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Milton and Pauline Willis; and sister, M. Christine Vogt.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established with the Salvation Army, 350 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.
Online condolences may be expressed at dlwichita.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
