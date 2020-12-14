Violet Courchaine, 96, of Beulah died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Crook County Memorial Nursing Home.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to have private services Tuesday with burial to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
She was born Feb. 24, 1924, to Thomas and Nellie Knight French in Hertford, England.
During World War II, she met Richard “Dick” P. Courchaine. As the war progressed, she worked as a farmer at a POW camp with German and Italian soldiers. After the war, she wrote to Dick's platoon and when asked why she chose Dick she said, “He was the only one who came back for me.”
They were married in Hertford on April 4, 1946. Upon return to America, they settled for a short time in California. From there they moved to Big Hole Country in Montana. On the ranch, she was the cook for hired hands and taught herself to drive.
In 1949, they returned to England and convinced her sister and family to come back to the United States to become dairy farmers in Black Hawk, South Dakota.
In 1954, they moved to Beulah to open their own dairy farm.
After many long hard years of working, she enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, gambling, antiquing, watching NASCAR and cooking her well-known pies.
Mrs. Courchaine is survived by sisters, Audrey Romero of Sturgis, South Dakota, and Silva Lee of Birchgreen, England; son, Rocky Courchaine of Beulah; daughters, Bonnie King, Wendy Long and Kelly Carter, all of Sundance; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dick; sisters, Kath Walker and Margaret Wales; and brother, Thomas Sonny French.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.