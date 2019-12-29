Buell Earl Jones
Buell Earl Jones, 81, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, of natural causes at the Close to Home Hospice Hospitality House in Gillette.
A memorial service for Mr. Jones begins at 5 p.m. Monday at the Campbell County Senior Center.
He was born March 14, 1938, in Huron, South Dakota, to Floyd and Irma Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his sister, Carolyn Gose; his wife of 61 years, Marlene Nelson Jones; two sons, Gary (Kathy) Jones of Gillette and Glade (Carol) Jones of Burlington, Washington; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was raised on a small farm outside of Forestburg, South Dakota, and graduated from Forestburg High School in 1956.
He and Marlene met in high school and were married July 3, 1958.
After retirement from the South Dakota Highway Department, Mr. Jones worked for Schwans and also Van Dykes in Woonsocket, South Dakota.
Besides playing cards, camping and fishing, he loved volunteering at the Campbell County Senior Center, where he served on the board of directors.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.