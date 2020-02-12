Detmer ‘Abe’ Rex Knapp
Former Gillette resident Detmer “Abe” Rex Knapp, 75, of Casper died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at home.
Services begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Highland Park Community Church with a reception to follow.
Interment of his ashes will take place at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette with a reception to follow at the Gillette Masonic Lodge.
He was born in Gillette on Feb. 12, 1944, to Robert Detmer and Reba Knapp. He grew up in Gillette, where he forged lifelong friendships and helped with the family businesses. He graduated from Campbell County High School in 1962.
After high school, he served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War, and upon his return he attended the University of Wyoming, earning his Bachelor of Science in structural engineering. He later went on to earn his professional engineering license and worked as a structural engineer in Casper until his retirement in 2009.
He was an accomplished fly fisherman, enjoyed flying model airplanes and all things Disney. But by far, his most beloved activity was spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was always quick to tell a listening ear how proud he was of his “beebies.”
Mr. Knapp also was a proud Master Mason and active member of the Casper Shrine Club. He even attended clown college and loved “clowning up” for local Shrine parades and activities. He always had a bright smile and his kindness touched all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughters, Sage Brooks of Casper and Ashley Risien of New Braunfels, Texas; sister, Rita Neville of Casper; five grandchildren; one niece; one nephew; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant granddaughter.
His presence will be sorely missed; however, his love of family and his big heart will always be remembered.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Casper Shrine Club in his honor.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
