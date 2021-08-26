Genevieve "Jenny" (McCoy) Gulley of Newcastle passed away peacefully with family near on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Jenny was born in Pringle, South Dakota, on April 19, 1927, to William Walter and Anna Marie (Deilleneuve) McCoy. She married Dewey Paul Gulley on Jan. 6, 1947.
Jenny loved knitting, crocheting, ceramics, reading and most of all spending time with her family.
Jenny is survived by her children, Patricia Sanchez (Roy); Gery Paul Gulley (Barb); Steven James Gulley (Candace); Jerry Michael Gulley (Jennifer); Christina Montgomery (Tony) and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to benefit the Alzheimer’s Wing at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, 1000 S. Douglas Highway, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.