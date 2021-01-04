On Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2020, JoAnn Bell, widower and mother of four, passed away at the age of 77. She had been a Gillette resident for 22 years.
JoAnn was born March 22, 1943, in Walla Walla, Washington.
She was a gifted artist and loved to do crafts of all kinds. She had a great sense of humor and a quick comeback.
In California in 1972, she met and married Lloyd Edward Bell. They then moved to Ed's hometown of Savannah, Georgia, after his retirement from the U.S. Air Force.
JoAnn was the last surviving member of her parents and five siblings.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Edward Bell of Savannah; and sons, Billy Wilkie of Savannah and Robert Wilkie of Atlanta, Georgia.
She is survived by daughters, Jodie Wilkie and Debra Amos, both of Gillette; stepchildren Debra, Susan, Barbra, Patty and Edward, all of California; grandchildren, Jenn Tornow and Billy Tornow, both of Gillette; and seven great-grandchildren, one being Haylee Grace — her light.
No services are planned.
