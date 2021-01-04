Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy. Snow will taper off and end during the morning leading to cloudy conditions during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.