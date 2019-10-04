Dave Berry
Dave Berry, 71, of Sheridan, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Monday at the First Christian Church in Sheridan with the Rev. Doug Goodwin officiating.
Visitation is from 1-9 p.m. Sunday at the Harness Funeral Home and noon-1:30 p.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery with Big Horn Mountain Lodge AF and AM in charge of Masonic graveside services that will immediately follow the funeral.
A reception at the Kalif Shrine in Sheridan will be held following the graveside service.
Donations in Mr. Berry’s memory may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in care of the Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.