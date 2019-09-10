Jennifer Lee Kuntz, 35, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
She was born March 12, 1984, and was an adventurous soul from the very beginning. Whether it be on a boat in the summer or a snowmobile in the winter, you couldn’t get her off until long after dark.
Her laugh was contagious and would always fill the room with joy. Her love for animals was obvious. There was always a fur baby following her around the property.
She became a mother to Caprilyn Michelle on March 30, 2010, and had never been happier. She was a great mother and an inspiration to all. Her love for Capri was always shining bright in her eyes.
Jennifer is survived by her daughter, Caprilyn; mother, Robin; stepfather, Mark; and sister, Courtney-Jane.
She was preceded in death by her father, David; sister, Michelle; grandfather, Ken Spomer; and grandmother, Virginia.
A celebration of life is from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Cam-plex Park in the WPA building for those whose lives she touched. She will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to furkidsfoundation.org/donate.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
