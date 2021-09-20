Craig Alan Adels, 68, of Gillette passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Randy Blakeman officiating.
Craig was born Feb. 17, 1953, in Kimball, Nebraska, to Herman and Elizabeth “Liz” (Novak) Adels. He grew up farming with his father and brother.
Craig graduated from Kimball High School in 1971, where he was active in football and wrestling. He worked the evening tower as a derrick hand which started his career in the oilfield.
He was a successful mud engineer for 40 years. During his mud engineering career, Craig started his own businesses: Adels Consulting and Iron Man Anchor Service. His expertise in mud engineering gave him the opportunity to travel the world. He was able to go to Ecuador, Columbia, Alaska, Gulf Coast, and all across the lower 48 states. Craig came home from his travels with many stories he liked to share with family and friends.
In 1975, Craig had met Sharon (Winkle) Adels and they married on Aug. 27, 1977. They raised four children, Russell, Nathan, Alicia and Keith. They made their home in Gillette for the past 36 years.
Craig and Sharon enjoyed trips to Hawaii and cruises around the Caribbean. He enjoyed attending his children's as well as grandchildren’s sporting and livestock events. If you spent time with Craig you knew he was very proud of his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments.
He liked having breakfast at Lula Belle's Coffee Shop and spending time with his friends there. He was an excellent marksman at trapshooting and hunting. His favorite fishing spot was on Vancouver Island.
His other lifelong hobbies included gardening and photography. Craig cherished friends and family and never met a stranger. He would spark up a conversation anywhere.
Craig is survived by his wife, Sharon Adels; his four children, Russell (Marcie) Adels of Sterling, Colorado, Nathan (Megan) Adels of Gillette, Alicia Heying of Gillette, and Keith (Mariah) Adels of Denton, Texas; nine grandchildren: Rhett Adels, Natalie Adels, Trigg Adels, Hannah Heying, Harmony Heying, Emma Jo Adels, Levi Adels, Thad Adels, and Tucker Heying; siblings: Melody (Glen) Olsen of Riverside, California, Gary (LeAnne) Adels of Morton, Wyoming, Sandra Adels of Laramie, Wyoming and Susan (David) Haggen of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and aunt, Ella Brandmeir of Aurora, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Elizabeth Adels; both grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
